/IND vs SA: Dale Steyn slams Rishabh Pant after poor batting display, says 'that is just a brainfade shot'

Former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has slammed India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant after his shot selection became a huge talking point on Day 3 of the ongoing Guwahati Test. Pant, who is deputising for injured Shubman Gill as captain, came into the spotlight when he was dismissed on the second ball of the 38th over. India were dismissed for 201 as India conceded a first innings lead of 288 runs.

Steyn slams Pant

“I just feel as a captain you need to apply yourself a little bit longer in a situation like this, where you are behind the eight ball. We've seen the way that Temba Bavuma has captained the team and other players have taken inspiration from that,” Steyn said on Star Sports.

"It looked like a bad time. But as a captain, you just need to lead a little bit better. You've been out in the field for 150 overs. You come out there with the bat. You're not going to win the game in an over. You're not going to win the game in a session. You have to take the game a little bit deeper and India just aren't able to do that. They weren’t led the way that they should have been able to do that in that dismissal,” Steyn added.

As things stand, India are in huge trouble as they could lose the Guwahati Test with just two days to go. At stumps on Day 3, South Africa were 26/0 in eight overs and lead by 314 runs overall. India need nothing less than a miracle to win the match and save the series, as pressure is mounting on head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India are yet to win a big series under Gambhir in the red-ball format, having lost to New Zealand and Australia, while their series against England ended all square.