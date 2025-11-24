/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Proteas lead by 314 runs after Jansen six-for routs India out for 201

After scoring 93 runs with the bat and help South Africa post 489 in the first innings, Jansen took 6/48 to skittle India out for just 201 runs. By the close of play, South Africa were firmly in the driver seat, having scored 26/0 runs in the second innings and swelling the total lead to 314.
Marco Jansen, after starring with the bat on day 2 (Nov 23) of the ongoing second Test against India, showed his bowling prowess on day 3 (Nov 24) to help his take a mammoth 288 lead in the fist innings. After scoring 93 runs with the bat and help South Africa post 489 in the first innings, Jansen took 6/48 to skittle India out for just 201 runs. By the close of play, South Africa were firmly in the driver seat, having scored 26/0 runs in the second innings and swelling the total lead to 314.
Unlike the case in the first Test where South African spinners made Indian batters dance, pacer Marco Jansen took lead in Guwahati. The lanky left-arm bowler, on a traditional Indian pitch, extracted more bounce than any other bowler and claimed six wickets. Jansen had also scored 93 runs in the first innings after coming in to bat at number 9 and played a vital role in taking his team the formidable first innings total of 489.
Also Read - IND vs SA: Kuldeep's 134-ball innings in Guwahati is longest by any Indian batter this series
India started the day from overnight score of 9/0 and openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL added 65 runs before the first wicket fell. A 30-run second-wicket partnership followed after which India went right for India. From 65/0 at a stage, India ended the first session at 102/4. In the second session, India lost three more wickets quickly and became 122/7 before Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav joined the forces. Sundar scored 48 off 92 while Kuldeep batted 134 balls for his 19 runs as the pair took India near to 200 before Jansen came back again and wiped the tail as well.