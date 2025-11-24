/IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Proteas lead by 314 runs after Jansen six-for routs India out for 201

Marco Jansen, after starring with the bat on day 2 (Nov 23) of the ongoing second Test against India, showed his bowling prowess on day 3 (Nov 24) to help his take a mammoth 288 lead in the fist innings. After scoring 93 runs with the bat and help South Africa post 489 in the first innings, Jansen took 6/48 to skittle India out for just 201 runs. By the close of play, South Africa were firmly in the driver seat, having scored 26/0 runs in the second innings and swelling the total lead to 314.

Marco Jansen runs riot in Guwahati

Unlike the case in the first Test where South African spinners made Indian batters dance, pacer Marco Jansen took lead in Guwahati. The lanky left-arm bowler, on a traditional Indian pitch, extracted more bounce than any other bowler and claimed six wickets. Jansen had also scored 93 runs in the first innings after coming in to bat at number 9 and played a vital role in taking his team the formidable first innings total of 489.

India batting falters yet again