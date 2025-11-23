/Shubman Gill all set to join BCCI CoE ahead of South Africa T20Is: Reports

Shubman Gill’s return to India is still unclear as the Indian Test and ODI skipper continues to recover from a neck injury suffered during the South Africa series. A report says Gill may reach the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru a week before the T20I series, but his availability remains doubtful. Gill injured his neck on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test, and that setback has now ruled him out of both the Guwahati Test and the ODI series. His recovery is being handled by spine specialist Dr Abhay Nene and the BCCI medical team, who advised complete rest before he begins structured rehab.

He is currently in Mumbai for medical tests, including an MRI, to gauge the full extent of the whiplash he suffered while batting. People tracking his recovery say this is more than just a routine neck spasm, which is why the team management is in no mood to rush him. With an injury like this, timing and caution matter more than anything.

A decision on his place in the T20I squad will be made later. As India’s T20I vice-captain, Gill holds an important role, but with the series starting on December 9, his chances of playing look slim for now.

His schedule for the coming week is still being worked out. He is likely to stay in Mumbai for a few more days, though there is a chance he may travel to Chandigarh before shifting to Bengaluru for the next stage of rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

India are already without him in the second Test against South Africa. Rishabh Pant is leading the side in Guwahati, while KL Rahul will take charge for the ODI series later this month.