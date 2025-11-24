LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa, one active player on list

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa, one active player on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 18:22 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 18:22 IST

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa. This list also includes Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin

Sachin Tendulkar - 2,001 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 2,001 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa. During his era, Tendulkar played 57 ODI matches against Proteas and scored 2,001 runs at an average of 35.73.

Virat Kohli - 1,504 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 1,504 runs

The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on this list with 1,504 runs in 31 ODI matches against Proteas. His tally also includes five centuries and eight half-centuries.

Sourav Ganguly - 1,313 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly - 1,313 runs

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, is third on this list. In 29 ODIs against the Proteas, he scored 1,313 runs at an average of 50.50. His tally also includes three centuries and eight half-centuries.

Rahul Dravid - 1,309 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid - 1,309 runs

Indian great Rahul Dravid is fourth on this list. In 36 ODI matches against the Proteas, Rahul scored 1,309 runs at an average of 39.66.

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1,109 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1,109 runs

Indian legend Mohammad Azharuddin is fifth on this list. He played 33 ODIs against South Africa and scored 1,109 runs at an average of 35.77. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.

Trending Photo

What makes high-G fighter jet components different from standard aerospace parts?
7

What makes high-G fighter jet components different from standard aerospace parts?

R-37M to PL-15: Top 7 air-to-air missiles that can destroy a fighter jet from 300 km away
9

R-37M to PL-15: Top 7 air-to-air missiles that can destroy a fighter jet from 300 km away

‘Cheating under watch’: How India is using AI to detect exam fraud
7

‘Cheating under watch’: How India is using AI to detect exam fraud

‘No more fake claims’: How insurers are testing AI to detect fraud instantly
7

‘No more fake claims’: How insurers are testing AI to detect fraud instantly

Sarmat, Minuteman III, Agni-V and more: 7 most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles
9

Sarmat, Minuteman III, Agni-V and more: 7 most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles