/Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa, one active player on list

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa. This list also includes Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most ODI runs against South Africa. During his era, Tendulkar played 57 ODI matches against Proteas and scored 2,001 runs at an average of 35.73.
The Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is next on this list with 1,504 runs in 31 ODI matches against Proteas. His tally also includes five centuries and eight half-centuries.
The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, is third on this list. In 29 ODIs against the Proteas, he scored 1,313 runs at an average of 50.50. His tally also includes three centuries and eight half-centuries.
Indian great Rahul Dravid is fourth on this list. In 36 ODI matches against the Proteas, Rahul scored 1,309 runs at an average of 39.66.
Indian legend Mohammad Azharuddin is fifth on this list. He played 33 ODIs against South Africa and scored 1,109 runs at an average of 35.77. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.