IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jaiswal-Gill-Pant replicate Headingley 2002 heroics with rare feat

Indian trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have scripted history as they relived a rare Test moment for India on Saturday (June 21) while playing in the opening Test match of the five-match series. While Gill and Jaiswal had completed their respective centuries on Day 1 of the Headingley Test, Pant joined the duo to complete his ton. In doing so they replicated the 2002 heroics when Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly all scored a hundred in the same innings at the same venue.

Pant smashes hundred

Playing in the opening session of Day 2, Pant did not hold back and took attack against England bowlers. He scored his ton in the 99th over of the Indian innings, becoming the third Indian to score a hundred in the same innings. Pant would later go on to score 134 before he was dismissed by Joshua Tongue while Gill was scalped by Shoaib Bashir on 147.

What happened at Headingley in 2002?

Playing in the third Test match of the series in 2002, it was then India captain Sourav Ganguly who won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision proved wise as the Indian team were in fluent form with the bat in Leeds. After Virender Sehwag (8) in the first hour of the opening session of Day 1, there was no looking back for the visitors.

Sanjay Bangar scored 65 runs and stitched a stand of 170 runs for the second wicket with Rahul Dravid.

However, that was just a trailer of things to come as India produced a masterclass with the bat. After Bangar’s dismissal, great Sachin Tendulkar joined Dravid in the middle as the former went on to score 193 runs. He narrowly missed out on a double hundred but with Dravid put together a 150-run stand for the third wicket.

After Dravid’s dismissal, Tendulkar was given a good helping hand by skipper Ganguly who scored 128 runs. He and Ganguly put together a 249-run partnership for the fourth wicket, ultimately helping India post a massive score of 628/8, after which India decided to declare.

England’s reply was swift but not good enough as they were bowled out for 273 runs. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh both ended with three wickets during the bowling spell.

India asked England to follow on in the second innings, but they were still unable to chase the total and were bowled out for 309. England skipper Nasser Hussain did score 110, but it was not enough for England as they lost by an innings and 46 runs.