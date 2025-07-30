IND vs ENG: Injured Ben Stokes ruled out of Oval Test; Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse rested

Injured England captain Ben Stokes has been officially ruled out of the final Test match against India as the hosts suffer a minor injury crisis. In an announcement made on Wednesday (July 30), Stokes was officially ruled out while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse rested for the key clash. Ollie Pope will take charge of the English side at The Oval with Stokes out as the hosts currently lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

Ben Stokes ruled out

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Stokes was ruled out due to a biceps tendon injury that he suffered during the Old Trafford Test. Despite his injury, Stokes continued to bat and bowl and even scalped a five-for along with a 141-run knock in the first innings. He played a key role for the hosts but could not help them win the match as Indian batters showed a resolute batting display on the final day at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Archer and Caryse have been rested as part of the workload management, with Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton coming into the Playing XI. Atkinson has not played since the Zimbabwe series and was injured for the last few weeks.

For Overton, it will be a return to the red-ball format for him for the first time in over three years. His only Test match for England came in June 2022 against New Zealand and he has since been out of the side.

England need a draw to seal series

England will need a draw in the final Test match against India to seal the five-match Test series, with them currently leading 2-1. The hosts won the Headingley Test, followed by a thrilling win at Lord’s in the final session of Day 5. India’s solitary win in the series came at Edgbaston, which was also their first at the venue.

The final Test match in the Anderson-Tendulkar series will begin on Thursday (July 31).

England Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue