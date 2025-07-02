/IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah's absence haunt Team India? Here's what stats say

Shubman Gill and Team India will have a huge task in hand ahead of the Edgbaston Test as the visitors seek parity in the five-match series. With India unlikely to field Jasprit Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test, the bowling department will have huge responsibilities on their shoulder with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj leading the charge. However, it is Bumrah’s absence that will affect the Indian team as they have a mixed bag of record whenever he is unavailable.

Will Jasprit Bumrah's absence haunt Team India?

Since Bumrah’s debut on 5 June 2018, the Indian Team has played 71 Test matches and have a mixed bag of record. Of those 71 Test matches, Bumrah has been part of 46 matches, while missing the rest of the 25 games. Interestingly, of those 71 matches India played, 39 have ended in a win, thus meaning India have a win per cent of almost 55 whenever the pacer is available.

On the other hand, India have lost only 24 matches since Bumrah’s debut meaning the losing rate is almost 34 per cent.

India Record since Bumrah’s debut

Played: 46 Matches

Won: 39

Lost: 24

Draw: 8

Matches played with Bumrah: 46

Matches played without Bumrah: 25

Bumrah out of Edgbaston Test?

According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to sit out of the second Test owing to workload management. As reported earlier by WION, Bumrah won’t be playing in all five matches of the Test series and will be rested in at least one match. The management is likely to play him at Lord’s where India has a good recent record.

Instead, the management is likely to include Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar in the Playing XI. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate opened up on the team selection with Reddy certain to be in the team having impressed on the Australia tour.

"On Nitish very close to getting a game. Obviously, he was fantastic in Australia. Coming into the team and playing the way he did," India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Reddy.

"We just felt on balance for the last game, we wanted to go with the bowling allrounder, which we thought Shardul was slightly ahead on the bowling front,” the coach added.