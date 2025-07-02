Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has faced a major setback in his divorce settlement with his wife Hasin Jahan after the latest court verdict on Tuesday (July 1). Shami, who was dropped from India’s Test tour of England has been in legal battle with wife Hasin and will now a sum of Rs 4 lakh ($4669) every month. The latest setback comes while he is struggling to get back into the Indian team with injuries also playing a key role in his absence from the set-up.

Mohammed Shami Alimony Case: What the Court Said

According to the latest Calcutta High Court order, Shami will pay Rs 2.50 lakh ($2918) per month to his daughter and Rs 1.50 lakh ($1751) per month to his wife as part of the alimony. The lower court has been ordered to dispose of the case within six months. The case was filed under the 'Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence' Act.

Timeline of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan Divorce

Shami married Hasina in 2014, but the relationship has been in hot water for recent years, leading to the divorce. Hasin filed a domestic violence and dowry harassment to match-fixing allegations on Shami in 2018, sparking intense media scrutiny and triggered a BCCI investigation.

Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee emphasised the need for fair financial stability, rejecting the lower court’s earlier order of Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 as insufficient. The ruling came in response to Jahan’s appeal against a 2023 decision that granted a lower maintenance amount. She originally sought ₹10 lakh in combined monthly aid.

Shami recently met his daughter after which he posted an emotional message for her.

"Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo," Shami posted on Instagram.

The message was liked by over 150,000 fans on Instagram as Shami got into the spotlight while he was in rehabilitation.

ALSO READ | 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad? Indian delegation makes case to IOC amid standstill

Shami’s mixed last few months

The pacer missed India’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2024 where the Men in Blue ended their ICC trophy drought due to an injury sustained during the ODI World Cup. He played a key role in India’s march to the final in the 2023 ODI World Cup where they lost to Australia. He would then get sidelined for over a year due to a knee injury. However, he returned to the Indian side for the Champions Trophy as Rohit Sharma and Co lifted their second ICC trophy in nine months in March.