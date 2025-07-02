/IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes showers praise on THIS Indian player ahead of Edgbaston clash

England captain Ben Stokes is in awe of Rishabh Pant as England and India are set to meet in the second Test match in Edgbaston. Starting on Wednesday (July 2), India will look to go level with England in the five-match Test series with Pant playing crucial role. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed hundreds in both innings, but could not help avoid defeat in Headingley. However, Stokes is in awe of Pant, revealing he loves watching him bat.

“Even though he’s my opposition, I absolutely love watching Rishabh play cricket,” Stokes was quoted saying before the second Test in Birmingham. One shot that caught everyone’s attention was when Pant danced down the pitch and drove Stokes for a straight four on just the second ball he faced.

Stokes praised Pant’s fearless approach. “He’s had a bit of stick in his time, but when you let talent like that play freely, this is what happens,” he said. “He’s a very dangerous player. On another day, maybe one of those shots goes straight to a fielder. But I really enjoy watching him.”

Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in Test history to score two hundreds in a Test match against England. Despite his heroics, India collapsed twice (7 for 41 in the first innings, 6 for 31 in the second innings), which cost them the match. England chased 371 at Headingley, pulling off one of their biggest Test wins.