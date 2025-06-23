/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah shuts critics after first innings heroics, says 'I will keep doing...'

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shut down his critics after a flamboyant bowling display in the first innings of the ongoing Headingley Test. Speaking on Sunday (June 22) after the end of play, Bumrah was quick to address his critics who had doubted his fitness, stating he may not play for a longer time. One of the best in the business, Bumrah ended with figures of 83/5 going level with Kapil Dev for most five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests.

Bumrah shuts down critics

"Even now people keep saying this injury will be it. Keep waiting, I will not think about that. I will keep doing my work. Every three-four months there will be headlines, but let's see, I will play till it is in my destiny. I prepare my best and leave the rest to god. Whatever barkat (abundance or good fortune) god has given me, I try to carry it forward, and try to take Indian cricket forward,” Bumrah said after Stumps on Day 3.

Bumrah, 31, has been struggling with injuries in the last 24 months, which has seen him miss two major ICC tournaments for India. After facing back issues in the Sydney Test earlier in the year, he was not available for the Champions Trophy while he also missed the 2022 T20 World Cup owing to the same problem. He was also absent from the start of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) and missed the entire season in 2023.

However, his ability to win matches remains unparalleled as he helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and also played a pivotal run in the 2023 ODI World Cup where the Men in Blue were unfortunate to finish as runners-up.

In the ongoing Test, he was unlucky to have got more wickets having finished with first innings figures of 83/5. He dismissed Harry Brook in the final session of Day 3, only for the delivery to be called as no ball, while there were three drop catches which also played its unfortunate role.