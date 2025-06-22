Harry Brook kept roaming around with luck by his side, only for it to disperse when he needed it the most. After surviving three chances, including two dropped catches and getting dismissed off a no-ball, Brook got out on 99 while pulling Prasidh Krishna. His reaction told the entire story as he walked off in despair while the Indian Team celebrated in the background. Meanwhile, getting out on 99 puts him in a separate list of players who have had the misfortune of missing out on their Test hundreds by just one run.

Brook looked in ominous touch once India took the new ball after lunch on day three in Leeds. Although he smoked several glorious-looking shots before that, including whacking Prasidh Krishna for a six in the first over of the day, Brook went after Mohammed Siraj later, which even led to a verbal altercation between the two.

Meanwhile, despite looking destined to complete his maiden Test hundred against India, adding another to an already impressive-looking tally, cricket, life, and Krishna seemed to have different plans for him.



Just before the delivery he got out to, Brook nearly missed finding an outside edge to the keeper but mistimed the next one, a steamy bouncer aimed at his head, straight to the deep fine leg, with Shardul Thakur completing the honours.

While Team India celebrated his wicket loudly, Brook looked disappointed with himself for missing out on connecting it properly. He, however, had done the damage by then, reducing England’s deficit to fewer than 100.



Going by the records, Brook became the third batter after Salim Malik (vs Eng, 1987) & Michael Atherton (vs SA, 1994) to get out on 99 at Headingley in Leeds,and the second English batter after Marcus Trescothick (Mohali, 2001) to be dismissed one shy of a hundred against India in Tests.

