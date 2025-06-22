/IND vs ENG: 5 English batters with most Test hundreds against India. No 4 is a shocker

From Joe Root to Kevin Pietersen, let's have a look at the five England batters who smashed the most test tons against India.
Joe Root leads the chart with the most centuries (10) against India in Test cricket. In 31 matches played against India thus far, he has scored 2874 runs, with an impressive highest score of 218. He has been a consistent performer against India.
Former England captain Alastair Cook piled up seven centuries against India in 30 Tests against them. With 2431 runs and a highest score of 294, Cook’s solid technique made him a key figure in England's on-field battle with India.
Kevin Pietersen made a significant mark with six centuries against India in just 16 Test matches. His total of 2022 runs includes an unbeaten double-century, showcasing his aggressive style of cricket.
From 1979 to 1982, Ian Botham proved his temperament by scoring five centuries against India in 14 Tests. With 1201 runs and a best score of 201, Botham played some important knocks for England.
Graham Gooch scored five centuries against India in 14 Tests, scoring 1725 runs with a best score of 333. Graham's triple century at Lord's remains one of the iconic knocks at the Home of Cricket.