Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA 2024-25 MVP after Oklahoma City Thunder clinch maiden title

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rounded off the 2024-25 NBA season with the fitting crown after he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Gilgeous-Alexander, who played a key role in the Thunder winning their maiden NBA title on Sunday (June 22, on Monday in India) became just the second Canadian player to win the prestigious Michael Jordan Trophy after Steve Nash (2004-05 and 2005-06). Thunder beat Indiana Pacer 4-3 in the best-of-seven finals, edging the latter 103-91 in the final game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rounds of 2024-25 with NBA MVP crown

After finishing second in the 2023-24 season, it was a matter of time before the 26-year-old had his hands on the prestigious trophy. Gilgeous-Alexander amassed an impressive tally in the regular season as he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.72 steals and 1.01 blocks in 34.2 minutes in 76 games, setting career highs in points, assists and blocks per game.

After the Thunder won their maiden title, it was a matter of time before Gilgeous-Alexander was named the MVP for the 2024-25 season.

The forward is also the third player to win the award with the Thunder, joining Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). He had earlier finished fifth in the MVP standings of the 2022-23 season.

He became the first player to lead the league in games with at least 20 points (75), 30 points (49), 40 points (13) and 50 points (four) in a season since James Harden in 2018-19.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s only regular-season game with fewer than 20 points was an 18-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 30, 2024. He scored at least 20 points in each of his final 72 games, the longest streak at any point in a single season since 1963-64 (when Wilt Chamberlain recorded an 80-game streak and Oscar Robertson had a 76-game streak).