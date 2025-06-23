/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah 'hopeful' of more playing time during England tour

Jasprit Bumrah could have a longer role to play if India are to clinch the ongoing Test series against England with first Test in England on currently underway in Leeds. Speaking on the same Bumrah is hopeful of getting more playing time despite his recent injury issues. The Indian pacer played a crucial role for India in the first innings of the Headingley Test having ended with figures of 83/5 with the visitor gaining a six-run lead.

Bumrah targets more playing time

Speaking to BBC after Day 3, Bumrah is hopeful of playing more in the England tour where he is speculated to be rested for at least one match. Bumrah was quick to underline the conditions in England which could be the primary reason for him to get more playing time.

"It is feeling good. It is a little bit colder here than India. I am feeling fresh and good, so hopefully good things will follow," Jasprit Bumrah told BBC at the end of Day 3's play.

Struggling with injuries, Bumrah had to sit out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back issue he sustained in Australia tour. The Indian team’s medical staff is concerned on the 31-year-old’s playing time considering another five-match series could lead to another injury issue with the T20 World Cup now few months away.

Bumrah continues impressive run

In the ongoing Headingley Test, Bumrah ended first innings with a five-wicket haul, going level with Kapil Dev for most five-fers away from home for India. Had it not been for a no ball wicket of Harry Brook and dropped catches those figures would have been more impressive. His bowling antics saw England get restricted to 465 helping India earn a narrow six-run lead.

India later closed Day 3 at 90/2 in 23.5 overs before Stumps were called as the visitors now lead by 96 runs in the second innings.