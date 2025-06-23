/Resolute Oklahoma City Thunder clinch maiden NBA title, beat Indiana Pacers in decisive seventh game

Oklahoma City Thunder clinched their maiden NBA title on Sunday (June 23, Monday in India) as they beat the Indians Pacers in game seven of the best-of-seven series final, thereby winning the series 4-3. Contesting its first NBA game seven of the final series since 2016, the Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 to write their name in the history books. The defeat for the Pacers also meant their hunt for maiden NBA title continues despite leading the series 2-1 at one stage.

Thunder-Pacers make tight start

Playing at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, it was a tight start to the final as the home side led by just three points after the first quarter. The Pacers did have a huge concern with Tyrese Haliburton sustaining an Achilles injury on his right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the final and had to warm the bench as the scorecard read 25-22 in favour of the Thunder.

The Pacers then turned the tables, netting 26 points and gaining the upper hand as the halftime approached. Heading into the halftime break, the Pacers led 48-47, meaning the final was well in balance with a sole point separating the two sides.

Thunder down Pacers in second half

Having contested the opening two quarters tightly, it was the third one that made the difference as Thunder opened a 13-point lead. Chet Holmgren scored a three-pointer midway through the third quarter, which laid the foundation for the decisive lead. The Pacers would then play catchup for the rest of the final, but could not edge Thunder to regain the upper hand. Ultimately, Thunder won the final 103-91, conversing their lead in the final quarter of the final.

The win also means the Thunder have now won their first title since rebranding from Seattle SuperSonics in 2008. They had first reached the final of the 2011-12 season but failed at the final hurdle to Miami Heat. The win also means, the Western Conference once again has the NBA title having surrendered it to the Boston Celtics of the Eastern Conference in 2024. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder was named the MVP of the final for his excellent showing.