The Denver Nuggets confirmed David Adelman as the franchise's new head coach on Thursday following the team's elimination from the NBA playoffs.

Adelman had worked as Denver's interim head coach after the shock dismissal of Michael Malone in early April in the final days of the regular season.

Adelman subsequently oversaw the Nuggets' first round playoff series victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, before taking the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The 44-year-old Adelman has been on Denver's payroll since joining as an assistant coach in 2017 following coaching stints in Orlando and Minnesota.

Adelman is widely credited with reinvigorating the Nuggets during the postseason in the wake of the turmoil surrounding Malone's exit.

Speaking after Denver were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday following a 125-93 drubbing by Oklahoma City, Adelman said he was uncertain what the future would bring.

"Decision-makers will make that decision," Adelman said when asked if he expected to return as head coach next season.

"Obviously blessed to have this opportunity. If I'm not back next year, I'll never forget this. It's been an incredible experience."

Denver star Nikola Jokic praised Adelman's influence in getting the Nuggets' season back on track.

"It's a tough, tough spot to be in," Jokic said of Adelman. "He had three games to change something, and I think he changed the energy. I think the guys were woken up a little bit, the guys had more energy.

"He made us believe in something, and we played well. We played a seven-game series with probably the best team in the NBA, and we had opportunities, we had chances. I think he did a really good job."

Denver stalwart Aaron Gordon was in no doubt that Adelman should be retained.

"I love DA. I hope he's here next year, I hope he's our coach," Gordon said. "I hope he gets an entire training camp, a whole offseason, and a full training camp to figure out his philosophy... he's excellent for us."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.