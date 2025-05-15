Published: May 15, 2025, 09:31 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:31 IST

Seven-time NBA champions Golden State Warriors' ongoing season came to an end after their loss in Game 5 of the second-round of playoffs against Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (May 14). The Wolves won Game 5 121-110 and sent the Warriors packing.

During the game, Warriors star Step Curry's reaction where he looks flummoxed by what was happening on the court is going viral. The moment came in the second quarter with the Warriors trailing by eight points.

Curry, sitting on the bench, was seen shaking his head and looking into the abyss as his team was crashed out of the season. Have a look at the video below:

The Wolves led in double digits second quarter onwards in Game 5 against Golden State, showing the one sided dominance as they took the series 4-1.

Minnesota dropped 30 points to the Warriors' 23 in the first quarter before dropping another 32 in the second quarter while Golden State managed just 24.

Trailing by 15 points going the half-time, the next two quarters weren't any good for the Warriors either. The Wolves scored 31 points in the third quarter but the Warriors could manage only 25 and deficit grew to 21. In the last 12 minutes, Golden State showed some fight and scored 38 points but Minnesota's 28 points meant they eventually fell short by 11 points.

For the Wolves, Julius Randle dropped 29 points while Anthony Edwards scored 22 with Rudy Gobert chipping in with 17. For the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski top scored with 28 points and Jonathan Kuminga dropped 26 along with Jimmy Butler's 17 but all in vain.