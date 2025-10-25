Google Preferred
  • /IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma silences critics with statement ton in Sydney; Virat joins run feast with fifty

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma silences critics with statement ton in Sydney; Virat joins run feast with fifty

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 15:18 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 15:18 IST
Story highlights

Playing in the dead-rubber contest at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma slammed his 33rd hundred in the 50-over format, silencing all his critics. 

Rohit Sharma is ageing like a fine wine and slammed a statement hundred in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday (Oct 25). Playing in the dead-rubber contest at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit slammed his 33rd hundred in the 50-over format, silencing all his critics. He was also joined by Virat Kohli, as he too scored a fifty after consecutive ducks in the two earlier contests.

More to Follow…

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

