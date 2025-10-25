/IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma silences critics with statement ton in Sydney; Virat joins run feast with fifty

Rohit Sharma is ageing like a fine wine and slammed a statement hundred in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday (Oct 25). Playing in the dead-rubber contest at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, Rohit slammed his 33rd hundred in the 50-over format, silencing all his critics. He was also joined by Virat Kohli, as he too scored a fifty after consecutive ducks in the two earlier contests.