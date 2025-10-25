/IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Luck fades away again, India loses 18 consecutive tosses in 50-over format

India’s luck with the toss has yet again faded away as the Men in Blue will now go more than two years without winning a toss in the ODI format. Playing against Australia in the third and final ODI on Saturday (Oct 25) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, India captain Shubman Gill lost the toss as Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh decided to bat first. The toss is the 18th consecutive occasion on which India have ended on the wrong side, setting a new unwanted record.

India lose another toss

Already trailing 2-0 in the three-match ODI series, things did not go right for the Men in Blue again as they lost yet another toss. After the latest flip of the coin went in Australia’s favour, it meant India will now go more than two years without winning a toss. The Men in Blue last won a toss in the 50-over format in the 2023 ODI World Cup semis against New Zealand on November 15.

India, who will be next in ODI action on November 30 against South Africa, will therefore complete two years without winning a toss in the 50-over format.

Kuldeep back for India

Having missed out on the opening two ODIs, Kuldeep Yadav finally got his chance as he was drafted into the Playing XI in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy. His absence from the Playing XI was a huge talking point, as fans and experts wanted the spinner to be included, having impressed in the Test format. He was unused in all of India’s Test matches in England, which also drew attention.

The other change saw Arshdeep Singh miss out in favour of Prasidh Krishna. The speedster will have a point to prove after a lack of opportunities in the ODI format.

Teams

India(Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australia(Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.