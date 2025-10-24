/IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

The third and final match of the India vs Australia ODI series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (Oct 25). Australia has already sealed the series 2-0 with wins in Perth and Adelaide. In the second match, India showed better fight, but young all-rounder Cooper Connolly guided Australia to a thrilling two-wicket victory. Under new captain Shubman Gill, India has struggled against the Australian pace attack, especially with the new ball. Gill himself has not managed to reach double figures in the series so far and will be eager to score runs and lead India to a win in the final match.

As the clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI - Live streaming details

When and where is India vs Australia, 3rd ODI?

The third match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is scheduled for Oct 25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST, with the match set to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia, 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India vs Australia, 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI - Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(wk) and Prasidh Krishna