/IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

As the clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
The third and final match of the India vs Australia ODI series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (Oct 25). Australia has already sealed the series 2-0 with wins in Perth and Adelaide. In the second match, India showed better fight, but young all-rounder Cooper Connolly guided Australia to a thrilling two-wicket victory. Under new captain Shubman Gill, India has struggled against the Australian pace attack, especially with the new ball. Gill himself has not managed to reach double figures in the series so far and will be eager to score runs and lead India to a win in the final match.
The third match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is scheduled for Oct 25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST, with the match set to begin at 9:00 AM IST.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.
The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel(wk) and Prasidh Krishna
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa