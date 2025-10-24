/IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell returns as Australia update T20I squad for India series

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 24, 2025, 16:12 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 16:12 IST
Maxwell returns as Australia update T20I squad for India series Photograph: (AFP)

Australia currently lead the three-match ODI series against India 2-0, with the final match set for Saturday (Oct 25) in Sydney

Australia announced major changes to their T20I squad on Friday (Oct 24) for the upcoming five-match series against Suryakumar Yadav-led India, to be played from Oct 29 to Nov 8. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to return after recovering from a wrist fracture, while young pacer Mahli Beardman has earned a surprise call-up for the series. The series will take place after the ongoing ODI matches and both Maxwell and Beardman will be available for the last three T20Is.

Glenn Maxwell injured his wrist while bowling in the nets before Australia’s T20I series in New Zealand in September this year. While, Beardman’s selection comes after his impressive bowling performances in domestic cricket. The 20-year-old was a key member of Australia’s U19 World Cup-winning team in 2024, taking three wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will not play the full series against the Men in Blue. Hazlewood will leave after the first two matches, while Abbott will exit the squad following three matches. Both the pacers are expected to start the preparations for the upcoming Ashes series against England starting from Nov 21.

In other updates, Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann have been added to the squad for the third and the final ODI against India, while Marnus Labuschagne has been released to play in the Sheffield Shield. Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe has been included for all the five T20Is, and Ben Dwarshuis will join for the last three games.

Australia currently lead the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final match set for Saturday (Oct 25) in Sydney.

Australia’s T20I Squad vs India

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell (last three matches), Josh Hazlewood (first two matches), Sean Abbott (first three matches), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches), Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

