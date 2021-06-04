Cricket- 'He's an absolute superstar': Kevin Pietersen lauds Ravindra Jadeja

Kevin Pietersen has been mighty impressed with Indian star Ravindra Jadeja and has urged young English cricketers to draw inspiration and copy the prolific all-rounder.

ALSO READ: Cricket- 'Massive credit to Neil Wagner': Devon Conway on his double ton

"It frustrates me that there still isn't an international-standard English left-arm spin bowler who bats. Look at what Ravindra Jadeja has done for India in Test match cricket, one-day cricket, and T20 cricket," Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway Insider.

He went on to add that the English cricket board must focus on this position.

"It's the one position that the ECB must be prioritising. They need to invest in somebody because someone of that ilk is priceless across all three formats," the former England captain added. "If you're a kid, an emerging player, or a county cricketer, copy Jadeja. Copy what Jadeja does because he's an absolute superstar. You'll have a long career as a Test match cricketer for England.

Ravindra Jadeja has played a crucial role for India in recent years. The cricketer has scalped 220 wickets in Tests and 227 in the limited-overs format. He has also proved his mettle with the bat. The Gujarat-based player has been consistent, both with bat and ball, and will be travelling with the Indian contingent to England for the upcoming World Test Championship finals and five-match Test series against Root and Co.

Kevin Pietersen feels that Jack Leach and Dom Bess are not Test match spinners.

"Leach is not a Test match spinner and Bess is not a Test match spinner. I wrote nearly two years ago that I hope Leach doesn't get remembered for Specsavers adverts because it’s about winning Test matches," Pietersen pointed out.

"Unfortunately, I was right, because he’s not good enough. He hasn't bowled any teams out, he hasn't bowled England to glory in Tests like Panesar and Swann used to do," he signed off.