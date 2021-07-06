Cricket- 'Everyone is completely focussed': Suryakumar Yadav responds to Arjuna Ranatunga's remarks

Indian batsman Surykumar Yadav, who is currently in Sri Lanka prepping for a limited-over series against the hosts, has responded to Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string team' response. As per the player, the team is not thinking about that and instead are training for the series against Sri Lanka.

“Not really (we don’t talk about that). Everyone is completely focussed. The way the practice sessions are going, the way the game went yesterday, it’s going according to plan and we are really excited for the challenge. We are not thinking about that (this being a second-string side). We are just here to have some fun, enjoy this series and take a lot of positives from here,” Suryakumar Yadav said in a virtual press conference from Colombo on Tuesday when asked about the team management’s reaction to Ranatunga’s comment.

Arjuna Ranatunga's comments on Indian team management has caused quite some stir ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Ranatunga criticised the Sri Lankan cricket board for hosting a "second-string Indian team".

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, had told reporters at his residence, according to news agency PTI.

Several former cricketers, including the Sri Lankan cricket board, strongly reacted against Ranatunga's remarks.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will take on Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series that will kick off from July 13.

“Two teams playing together… I think that’s the first time (something like this) is happening. I was very excited about when I got to know,” said Suryakumar.

“We have played in these conditions before like for example, we play in Mumbai, we play in Chennai, where the humidity is high. Most importantly, we have come here 15-20 days before the tournament, so think it’ll be good. We played a game also yesterday. The wicket was pretty good, I hope it stays that way but if there are slow wickets, we are going to take time, apply ourselves and see. It’ll be a good challenge,” he said.

The complete series (ODI and T20I) will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“It’ll be the same for both the teams. Once you get to know about the conditions, you can plan accordingly based on the pitch conditions, ground dimensions,” said Suryakumar.