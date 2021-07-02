'Second-string Indian team coming here is insult on our cricket': Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC

Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga slammed the Lankan cricket board (SLC) for hosting a limited-overs series for the second-string of Indian cricket team as it is an 'insult' to them.

The Men in Blue, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will take on Sri Lanka for three-match ODI and T20I series. The Indian cricket team that will play in Sri Lanka will miss the services of skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and several senior players, who are currently touring in England.

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, a government minister until two years ago, told reporters at his residence as reported by news agency PTI.

"India sent their best team to England and sent a weaker side to play here. I blame our board for that," added the legendary batsman, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 ODI world title.

Team India, for the very first time, decided to divide its squad into two teams. One team, with skipper Kohli and senior players, were sent to England for the WTC Finals and Test series against Root and Co. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain to lead the other team for a limited-over series, under coach Rahul Dravid. The team led by Dhawan has several new names.