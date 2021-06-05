Cricket- 'Be mindful of what you do on social media': Deep Dasgupta on Ollie Robinson misconduct

Deep Dasgupta expressed his opinion on the Ollie Robinson contention, proposing ways on how such outrages could stay away from later on. He wants boards to step in and sharpen players at the grassroots level.

Ollie Robinson's tweets reemerged on the day the bowler made his first appearance. A similar set-off shock on the web, with the bowler saying 'sorry' for his activities after Day 1 of England versus New Zealand Test.

Deep Dasgupta tended to the contention on his YouTube channel, addressing whether cricket is finding a way any substantial ways to handle prejudice and other social indecencies at the grassroots level.

“We have been hearing about zero tolerance against racism, in football you see players taking a knee. All this is great for optics, but is anything happening at the ground level? That is more important" - he said.

"This is where associations who act as the safe-keepers of the sport, like the ECB, BCCI, and ICC, come into play. They will have to get involved at a very grassroots level. Optics and saying things like zero tolerance to racism is very easy. But working at the ground level is the most important thing” - he added

In the wake of conversations on how the circumstance could be improved, Deep Dasgupta, on his YouTube channel, submitted a practical idea to make cricket and players more comprehensive.

"For example, they are grassroots academies where kids are taught how to play the game. But along with that other things need to be taught to them as well because as sportspersons, they are ambassadors of the sport and the nation. It is very important to educate these kids and increase their awareness about racism, sexism, body-shaming, etc" - he said

Deep Dasgupta feels the current contention holds a fundamental exercise for youthful cricketers hoping to break into the senior groups.

“Another thing the upcoming generation needs to understand is that whatever they put up on social media, it is there for perpetuity. You can’t remove that. Please be mindful of what you do on social media. Be very responsible because whatever you put up right now can come back to bite you 5-8 years down the line” - he added.

Ollie Robinson is set to bear a major discipline for his activities. Notwithstanding intriguing in the initial Test against the Kiwis, different reports recommend he will be dropped for the subsequent Test.

