/BCCI to elect new president in upcoming AGM; Rajeev Shukla, Rakesh Tiwary lead race for deputy role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to elect its new president, vice-president and IPL chairman in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The president’s office, which is currently overseen by Deputy Rajeev Shukla, has been vacant after Roger Binny resigned from his role due to age restrictions. The AGM will also decide the fate of the IPL chairman, which is currently held by Arun Dhumal, who is ineligible to hold the post after the new sports bill came into effect.

BCCI to decide new president, IPL chairman

The BCCI AGM is set to take place later in the month as the cricket’s biggest governor body looks for new officials. In August, Shukla took over as the interim president of the BCCI as Binny had to resign from his post. However, the post won’t be vacant for long as the BCCI will decide the new President soon. It is likely that a former cricketer will take over as the president of the board as it has been the case.

This will also mean, Rajeev Shukla can be in contention for the vice presidency role and IPL chairman. Devajit Saikia, who has completed three years cumulatively as joint secretary (2 years and three months) and secretary (nine months), will continue in his position. So would joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai and Prabhtej Bhatia, who are into their first year as office bearers.

In case Shukla takes charge of either office, Bihar Cricket Association president and BJP leader from the state, Rakesh Tiwary, will be in contention to fill the other vacant post.

With the new sports bill rolling, the cooling off period will be crucial for the appointment of Shukla, who has been holding offices in various capacities in the BCCI. The apex body will be looking to conclude the AGM as earliest as the National Sports Governance Act comes into force.