/Rajeev Shukla temporarily takes over BCCI’s presidency after Roger Binny's exit - Report

Indian Cricket returns to making headlines once again, as this time it’s within the top management that a change has taken place. The latest reports coming out of BCCI are that they have a new interim president, Rajeev Shukla, after the serving one, Roger Binny, stepped aside from his position. Sources close to the information have revealed that Shukla will assume charge till the next BCCI elections, expected in September. While the BCCI unanimously appointed Shukla as the IPL chairman in 2015, he was elected unopposed as the BCCI’s vice-president in 2020.

Meanwhile, upon being re-elected, Binny shall continue in his role as the board’s president; however, should he fail to get enough votes, a new face will lead the Indian Cricket Board.



During the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Wednesday (Aug 27), Shukla took charge as the acting chief, a report in Dainik Jagran read. The meeting's agenda was to finalise Team India’s lead sponsor following Dream11’s departure, with the 2025 Asia Cup also starting in ten days; however, fixing one before the T20 tournament gets underway in the UAE remains a massive challenge.

"We don't even have two weeks left. We are trying, but floating a new tender, completing legal processes, and handling technicalities will take time. As for a short-term sponsor only for the Asia Cup, we are not going that way. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November," the report read.



Although the new National Sports Governance Act was passed in the parliament earlier, the Indian Cricket Board shall continue to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections (in September) under the existing rule, as it will take close to five months for the new bill to come into effect.



Despite BCCI operating under the constitution drafted after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Lodha Committee recommendations, the elections for the cricket board or any state association that are due shall be held under the existing rule.



Regarding the age cap, with the Lodha Committee recommendations setting it at 70 for all office bearers, the revised act stretches it till 75 to contest elections, allowing Binny, who turned 70 recently, to fight for the post once again.

