Cricket Australia's attempt to sign big-name stars in danger as Steve Smith seemingly snubs offer

Cricket Australia is seemingly on a crusade to attract big-name players to participate in their domestic Big Bash League. However, they haven't enjoyed a lot of success as Steve Smith became one of the latest players to snub an offer to play in the league on home soil. The 33-year-old has expressed reluctance in joining the ranks of the Sydney Sixers.

Smith's manager, Warren Craig recently released a statement, addressing his client's reluctance to sign with the league. “At the moment he has decided not to commit. “There is a lot of cricket coming up,” Craig told domestic media outlets on Thursday.

This comes shortly after David Warner offered the BBL some much-needed box-office appeal after expressing interest in joining the Sixers' cross-town rivals, Sydney Thunder. Warner finds himself at the receiving end of the same lucrative contract that helped Cricket Australia retain the likes of Shane Warne, Shane Watson and more on domestic shores, playing in the BBL during its initial phase.

Reports suggest that Warner will be walking away with a contract that is worth at least $340,000, which is the same contract that has been offered to some of the brightest off-shore talents, who are slated to join the league. Although a majority of Warner's salary will be paid by Thunder, a fraction of the amount will also by paid by Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia is currently on the clock as there is mounting pressure from the freshly minted Indian-backed T20 leagues in South Africa and the UAE, as their schedules are set to clash with the BBL in January. The governing body has seemingly moved to invest $8 million in the league to attract a variety of overseas players. However, considering the ticking clock, the CA may be in for a hard time.