Gautam Gambhir all set to make an appearance in the sophomore edition of Legends League Cricket

The former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir recently offered fans some insight into his future in the realm of cricket. He freshly shone a light on his intentions to participate in the upcoming Legends League Cricket, which marks the second edition of the fan-favourite format of cricket. Although Gambhir bowed out of the sport way back in December 2018, his passion for the game never faded.

Gambhir offered fans some insight into his decision to return to the pitch by issuing a statement in a recent interaction with the media. "I am glad to share that I have committed to take part in the upcoming Legends League Cricket from September 17th onwards. I am excited in anticipation of being on a cricket field once again. It will be a privilege and an honour to rub shoulders once again with the glitterati of world cricket," admitted Gambhir.

Even after hanging his pads up for good, Gambhir played a vital role in setting youngsters on a path to success in the domestic cricket circuit. He was brought into the ranks of the Lucknow Super Giants back in 2021 as a team mentor to lead the IPL franchise in an advisory role. He was entrusted with the role of putting the team's plans in place and extracting the absolute best from the players.

As an active player, Gambhir enjoyed an extremely successful run in international cricket, as he featured in two of team India's world cup winning outfits, going all the way to clinch the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup. In addition to all the glory that he accrued for the country, Gambhir's personal stats never cease to amaze either.

He has represented the country on the international stage in 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, putting together an extremely impressive run tally of 6000 runs in limited-overs cricket. As far as his exploits on home soil are concerned, Gambhir has led the uber-popular West Bengal-based IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, to two league titles in 2012 and 2014.