'Depression is too big a term'- Virat Kohli's management clarify his comments about his mental health issue

Mental health issues are the bane of any athlete. Considering the expectations and responsibilities that those competing in international settings shoulder, the onset of such issues is effectively inevitable. The case of Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli is no different. He recently offered fans unadulterated insight into the problems that he has faced while playing at the highest level for years.

In response to his comments, representatives of his management company released a statement. Kohli's agent Bunty Sajdeh admitted that the Indian star has faced his fair share of problems prompted by mental health issues over the course of his career. However, he expressed disappointment in the fact that significant terms like depression were being thrown around a bit too casually.

"The representation of a severe condition like depression is very well understood by Virat. He's spoken openly on the mental challenges of playing the sport at the highest level and he hasn't shied away from admitting them. Having said that, he's mentioned that he's experienced mental challenges at only a certain stage in his career." said Sajdeh, during a recent interaction with the media.

The CEO of Cornerstone Sport, the company that manages a deep roster of talent and athletes, including Virat Kohli himself, also offered his two cents on the recently emerged comments attributed to Kohli. "Virat for one will never feel alone when he's around people who love and support him. That's where he has got his mental strength from. Every top athlete has gone through mental challenges of dealing with pressures and expectations that come with the positions they are at. Depression is too big and significant a term to be used so loosely," Sajdeh admitted.