Have experienced times when I felt alone in a room full of people who love me: Virat Kohli on mental health

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers of the current generation and is widely regarded as one of the best batters of the present era. Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers for the Indian team across formats in international cricket and has shattered several records with his remarkable performances over the years.

Kohli stressed the importance of focusing on mental health for young athletes as they have to constantly deal with pressure and expectations. Kohli, who has himself faced several highs and lows in his career so far, revealed he has had to deal with numerous difficult phases and there was a point when he felt alone despite being surrounded by his loved ones.

The senior Team India batter believes sport brings the best out of a player but at the same time dealing with the staggering amount of pressure can have an adverse effect on the mental health of athletes. The Indian captain has himself had to deal with intense criticism over the past couple of years due to his ongoing lean patch with the willow.

"For an athlete, the sport can bring the best out of you as a player but at the same time, the amount of pressure that you are constantly under, can affect your mental health negatively. It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart," Kohli told The Indian Express.

Kohli has not been on top of his game for a while now as he continues to struggle for runs across formats. Kohli was once known for his incredible consistency and kept notching up centuries for fun, however, things have gone haywire for the former skipper in the last couple of years.

Despite being under constant scrutiny, Kohli has managed to stay strong and is expected to bounce back soon. He is currently enjoying a break and will be back in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Recalling the difficult situations he had to face, Kohli said mental health is as important as physical fitness for an athlete.

"My tips to aspiring athletes would be that yes, physical fitness and focus on recovery are the key to being a good athlete, but at the same time, it is crucial to consistently keep in touch with your inner self," said the Indian superstar, who is arguable one of the most followed cricketers in the world.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self. If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you."

"You need to learn how to compartmentalise your time so that there’s balance. It takes practice like anything else in life, but it’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work," he added.