I can't compare myself to Dhoni or Rohit as a leader, their achievements are far greater: KL Rahul

KL Rahul is all set to make his comeback to international cricket in India's upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. He was last seen in action during the qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 where he was leading Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul underwent surgery for sports hernia post the IPL and missed the South Africa series at home.

He also had to miss India's tour of England amid his recovery and was set to make his return during India's tour of the West Indies. However, he was ruled out after contracting COVID-19 and is now set to make his comeback in the ODI series against Zimbabwe that gets underway on Thursday (August 18).

Rahul was appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the Zimbabwe series in the eleventh hour as he replaced Shikhar Dhawan as the stand-in skipper after his availability was confirmed by the BCCI. It will be Rahul's second series as captain and the star batter is ready for the challenge.

Rahul might have led India only in a handful of matches so far, but he has plenty of experience as a captain having led for three seasons now in the IPL. Rahul has emerged as a very calm and collective leader, possessing similar traits to the likes of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who are known for similar approach.

When asked if he had a similar style to the likes of Dhoni and Rohit, Rahul played down the comparisons and said he can't be put in the same bracket as the duo as he is still young while they have far greater achievements under their belt.

"I don't know. I don't compare, personally. The names (MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma), I can't even compare myself as a leader with these guys because their numbers or achievements are far greater and what they have done for the country, I don't think anyone should be put in the same breath," Rahul said in the pre-match presser ahead of 1st ODI against Zimbabwe.

"For me, I am still young and this is my second series as captain. Obviously, I have played under them and learned a lot from them and as players and as guys in the team, you learn from each other over the years. I have a picked up a few qualities from these guys," he added.

Rahul's captaincy stint was off to a poor start as he lost all four matches as captain during India's tour of South Africa earlier this year. However, he remains the designated vice-captain in white-ball cricket and is part of India's leadership group. Rahul believes in staying true to himself as a leader and allowing his players to express themselves.

"A captain has to be true to himself, then it spreads to the players. I am a calm person and I can't go out there and try to be something else. I believe that is not fair to myself and to the team and to the game. I try to be myself in the best way possible. You try to let other players be themselves and express themselves," said the stylish batter.

Rahul will be hoping to make a strong comeback for the Indian team in the upcoming three-match series in order to prepare well for the Asia Cup 2022 later this month. He is likely to open the batting with skipper Rohit in Asia Cup which gets underway in the UAE later this month.