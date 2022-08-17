Deepak Hooda on the cusp of achieveing rare world record as India take on Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Team India all-rounder Deepak Hooda is on the cusp of achieving a rare world record as the Men in Blue gear up to face Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series which gets underway on Thursday (August 18). India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the series opener at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Hooda has been consistent with the willow for the Indian team ever since making his international debut earlier this year. The all-rounder was rewarded after a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign with the Lucknow Super Giants and has managed to live up to the expectations so far for the national team.

Hooda, who has showcased his batting prowess across different positions in the batting line-up in both ODIs and T20Is, is yet to lose a game for India. He has won a total of 14 matches (9 T20Is and 5 ODIs) that he has played for the country so far and will be hoping to extend this stellar streak against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's childhood coach shares 'slight concern' for his pupil ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup

If selected in the playing XI for the series-opener against the hosts, Hooda will be on the cusp of equalling the world record for winning the most consecutive matches since his debut in men's international cricket. With 14 wins on the trot, Hooda is currently only behind Romania's Satvik Nadigotla (15) on the elite list of players who have won the most consecutive matches since their international debut.

Most consecutive wins since international debut (men's)

15 - Satvik Nadigotla (Romania)

14* - Deepak Hooda (India)

13 - David Miller (South Africa)

13 - Shantanu Vashisht (Romania)

12 - Collis King (West Indies)

Also Read: Dhoni feared for his spot in India's T20I team: CSK insider on why Jadeja was removed as captain

Hooda delivered some of his best performances for the Indian team during the two-match T20I series against Ireland earlier this year. Hooda had slammed a total of 151 runs in two matches against Ireland, including a brilliant ton. He has since been among the runs consistently and will be looking to continue his fine form against Zimbabwe in the upcoming ODI series.

Hooda has so far played 5 ODIs and 9 T20Is so far for India, amassing 115 and 274 runs in the two formats respectively. The all-rounder currently averages 38.33 in T20Is and over 54 in T20Is for the Men in Blue.