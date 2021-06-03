Cricket Australia should make sandpapergate investigation public: David Saker

Former Australian bowling coach David Saker urged Cricket Australia to make the investigation of the ball-tampering scandal open to the public in order to end speculations around the infamous incident.

Cameron Bancroft, who was caught with the sandpaper hinted in an interview that it was 'obvious' that more players were aware of the plot. This has put the focus on the bowling department - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon - who asserted in any case at the hour of the incident.

These comments from Bancroft raised several questions with many former cricketers commenting on the issue.

Saker, who was the bowling coach at the time, had said that even he could be held accountable for what happened.

"I can't see any point why it wouldn't be released, but that's, yeah that's up to them the way they want to handle that," Saker was quoted saying by the local media here.

Asked why the CA should release the information, Saker said, "Because these questions keep coming up, maybe if it's released, then maybe questions might stop but I don't think they will and the questions will keep getting asked."

Saker, however, denied any knowledge of the incident beforehand.

"Well, there's no doubt I had no idea there was any sandpaper involved. As far as we knew that we were using normal tactics to get the ball reverse-swinging so that's as far as I know.

"We've all gone in and did our bit so I can't see it going any further, but the questions will keep coming. There's no doubt about that, but that's just a part of life, you got to deal with that but it's never going to go away, that's for sure," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)