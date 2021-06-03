Cricket: Devon Conway breaks a 25-year-old record set by Sourav Ganguly

Kiwi batsman Devon Conway entered a very exclusive list after scoring a century on his Test debut at the mecca of cricket, Lord's. The New Zealand opener broke Sourav Ganguly's long-standing record of highest score by a Test debutant at Lord's.

ALSO READ: Cricket: 'Won't be surprising if England prepare grassy pitches but expect 'Indian summer' - Sunil Gavaskar on India's tour of England

25 years ago, former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly played a memorable inning to kick off his Test career in style. The then 23-year-old went on to hit 131 runs and became the 10th Indian batsmen to notch up a century on Test debut.

29-year-old, Conway, went past Ganguly's record on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match between England and New Zealand.

"It was a pretty surreal moment, I couldn't have dreamed for a better start to my Test career," Conway said after stumps on Day 1.

"It took maybe three or four overs to face my first ball, but I was pretty grateful for that. It gave me an opportunity to have look at the bowling from the non-striker's end. I've never faced Broady and Anderson [before], so it gave me a chance to see how it was going off the wicket and get some clues from Tommy Latham. The communication was good and clear, so it gave me a chance before that first ball."

On Day 2, Devon's class continued as the Kiwi opener held on to crease despite wickets on the other end kept falling. Devon is currently batting on 174 runs off 311 balls.