/Asia Cup 2025: Will Pakistan get eliminated if they lose to Sri Lanka? Here's all you need to know

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign could be in a do-or-die situation as they take on Sri Lanka in the third match of the Super Four round on Tuesday (Sep 23). Having lost to India by six wickets, Pakistan will need to come back stronger if they are to keep their hopes of the final alive. However, will the Men in Green get eliminated in case they lose? So here’s what can happen with them.

Will Pakistan get eliminated from Asia Cup?

Considering both Sri Lanka and Pakistan lost their opening matches of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, the loser will need a mathematical miracle to reach the final. Even if Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka, they won’t be technically eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025. A set of results could still see them qualify for the summit clash, which takes place on Sunday (Sep 28).

What will Pakistan need to qualify for final if they lose to Sri Lanka?

In the event that Pakistan lose to Sri Lanka, they will have only one match in hand, which will be against Bangladesh on Thursday (Sep 25). A win for Pakistan in that match will see them finish on two points in the Super Four stage. On the other hand, India should beat Bangladesh on Wednesday and then Sri Lanka on Friday.

In this case, the trio of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will finish on the same number of points. In this case, the second spot will be decided on net run rate (NRR), meaning Pakistan’s defeat to Sri Lanka should not be a huge one, while they should beat Bangladesh by a big margin.

What happens if Pakistan win vs Sri Lanka?

In case Pakistan win against Sri Lanka, they will have two points and one match in hand against Bangladesh. It is likely that in-form India will beat Bangladesh on Wednesday, which will mean Sri Lanka will be eliminated if they lose to India on Friday and Pakistan-Bangladesh will be a shootout for the second spot.

Although unlikely, if Bangladesh beat India on Wednesday and Pakistan win against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it will result in a tie of three teams. It will be India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who will finish with four points each and NRR will decide the fate of the finalists.