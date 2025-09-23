/IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

The Asia Cup has entered its exciting second stage, with the Super Four stage heating up. India comfortably defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their opening game of Super Four, while Bangladesh had a tense win over Sri Lanka. Now, India and Bangladesh are set to face off in Game 16 of the Asia Cup on Wednesday (Sep 24) at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of this match will be one step closer to securing a spot in the finals. Before the clash gets underway, here are the key details to keep an eye on.

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Date: Sep 24,2025

Sep 24,2025 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. Time (IST):8 PM

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match Online and on TV

As India and Bangladesh prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live stream in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

IND vs PAK Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 50 per cent during the match.

When and where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 24 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match take place?