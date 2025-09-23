/IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India and Bangladesh are set to face off in Game 16 of the Asia Cup on Wednesday (Sep 24) at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of this match will be one step closer to securing a spot in the finals. Before the clash gets underway, here are the key details to keep an eye on.
The Asia Cup has entered its exciting second stage, with the Super Four stage heating up. India comfortably defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their opening game of Super Four, while Bangladesh had a tense win over Sri Lanka. Now, India and Bangladesh are set to face off in Game 16 of the Asia Cup on Wednesday (Sep 24) at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of this match will be one step closer to securing a spot in the finals. Before the clash gets underway, here are the key details to keep an eye on.
As India and Bangladesh prepare to face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.
Also read | Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 36°C to 38°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 50 per cent during the match.
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 24 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.