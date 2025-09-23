/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Having finished as Group B winners, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Before the match, let's have a look at the top five players who can play a key role in deciding the result of this match.
Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Sep 23). Both teams lost their opening Super Four matches, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, while India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets. The India-Pakistan clash grabbed attention for its controversies, with heated arguments between players and no handshake after the game. Now, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will aim to bounce back with a win to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.
Also Read - SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. So far, in four innings, he has scored 146 runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 148.98. His role will be key against Pakistan on Sep 23.
The attacking opener from Pakistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 2209 runs in 106 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.51. Zaman’s aggressive start can put Sri Lanka under pressure early.
Sri Lanka's all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, can be the game changer bowler for his team against Pakistan on Sep 23, as the dry surface (pitch) of Zayad Cricket Stadium offers grip and turn for spinners in the middle overs. In T20Is, Hasaranga has played 83 matches and took 136 wickets at a bowling average of 15.52.
Star Pakistani opener, Sahibzada Farhan, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka. He has 510 runs in 24 T20Is at a strike rate of 121.42.
Sri Lankan opener, Kamil Mishara, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against Pakistan. He has 908 runs in 52 T20s at a strike rate of 139.69.
Sri Lanka look stronger on paper but recently lost Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Saturday. While, Pakistan also lost their Super 4 match to India in Dubai. Now, both the teams must fight back in this Super Four match and secure a win to stay in the race for the Asia Cup 2025 final. To challenge Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s players need to step up their game and find a way to stop Asalanka’s men. We predict Sri Lanka to have an edge.