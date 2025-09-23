/Ashes 2025-26: England announce star studded squad as Harry Brook named vice-captain; Wood, Archer in

England announced a star-studded squad for the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 in Down Under in Australia, as Harry Brook was named vice-captain. In an announcement made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday (Sep 23), Ben Stokes will continue to lead the squad while Brook will act as his deputy. The squad also features the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who should be fit for the Ashes, which starts on 21 Nov.

England announce squad for Ashes 2025-26

Having started the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a 2-2 draw against India, the English side will be ready to win their first Ashes Down Under since the 2010-11 edition. Not since the 2015 Ashes has England managed to win the prestigious trophy. As expected, it will be Ben Stokes who will lead the English side, having struggled with injuries in recent times.

It will be the first time England play an away Ashes under Stokes and will try to avoid a poor run, which has haunted them late. In the 2021-22 Ashes, England lost 4-0, having lost all other matches, excluding a draw in Sydney. The likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will lead the bowling attack, while the likes of Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Shoaib Bashir will also have a key role to play.

Chris Woakes, on the other hand, will miss the Ashes having suffered a shoulder injury in the final Test match at The Oval against India. He will continue his rehabilitation and will target a return to the side during the T20 World Cup in India.

England Ashes squad:Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood