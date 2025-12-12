/Ashes 2025-26: David Warner warns England ahead of third Test, asks visitors to be wary of Head, Khawaja

Former Australia opener David Warner has warned England ahead of the third Ashes Test, with the hosts set to welcome back Usman Khawaja as an opener. Australia, currently leading 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series, will have a huge boost with the return of captain Pat Cummins, but also the return of Khawaja. The latter’s return also means Travis Head will drop down to the middle order, inflicting more bad news for England.

Warner warns England

"I think Uzzy comes back in, slides to the top, and Trav goes down," Warner told reporters ahead of captaining Sydney Thunder in the BBL. "That's probably a worse result for England, Travis Head going back down the order."

"At the end of the day, Travis put his hand up to bat in the situation he was in," Warner said. "He came out and batted in the way Travis Head does. You see plenty of interviews from Trav saying that is Uzzy's spot, and if when the time comes they ask him to go up the order, he wouldn't mind to do that.

"We didn't have that aggressor down in the middle order [in previous years]. Australia has that now as well, and moving forward with whatever Uzzy decides to do, if he hangs them up, they can look that way,” Warner added.

Australia have been convincing winners in the opening two Test matches of the Ashes as they look to seal the series in Adelaide. The hosts have a 100 percent record not just in the Ashes but also in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, winning all five matches so far.

However, a win in Adelaide will see them pocket the Ashes before entering the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Day fixtures in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.