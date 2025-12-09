Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes as England name replacement ahead of do-or-die Adelaide Test

In a massive blow to England, their premier seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the ongoing Ashes following a recurrence of a knee injury he sustained during the series opener in Perth. England has replaced him with another seamer, Matthew Fisher, who is part of the England Lions squad Down Under. A lanky pacer, Fisher played his only Test three years ago against West Indies in 2022, and will link up with the senior team this week ahead of their do-or-die Adelaide Test, which starts December 17.

Wood, who turns 36 next January, was hoping to regain fitness for the final two Tests at the MCG and SCG, respectively, but also admitted that age was catching up with him.



"Wood will return home later this week and will work closely with the ECB medical team on his rehabilitation and recovery," an ECB statement said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes as Australia confirm Pat Cummins for Adelaide Test



Wood got ruled out of all cricket action since hobbling out of England’s Champions Trophy campaign in February this year. Having also missed the marquee home series against India later in June, Wood prepared hard to return to the Ashes squad, which he did and even played the series opener alongside fellow premier pacer Jofra Archer. Although he bowled rockets and as if injury was never a concern for him, Wood went wicketless in 11 overs in two innings before walking out with discomfort.



Wood then sat out of the second Test, a Day/Night affair at the Gabba in Brisbane, which Australia won on the fourth day to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. With the Poms’ back already against the wall, Wood’s absence would make it challenging for them to bounce back and chase the urn Down Under.

