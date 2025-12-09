Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes as Australia confirm Pat Cummins for Adelaide Test

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood was on Tuesday ruled out of the rest of the Ashes against England following an injury setback. Coach Andrew McDonald told reporters that Hazlewood, who missed the first two Tests, had suffered problems in recovering from hamstring and Achilles injuries and would sit out the remaining three matches.

"Really flat for him. A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming," McDonald said. "We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity."

Hazlewood will now aim to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which begins in February.

Meanwhile, his fellow fast bowler and Pat Cummins, looks certain to return as captain when Australia look to wrap up the series in next week's third Test in Adelaide. The 32-year-old Cummins has been sidelined since the tour to the West Indies in July with a lower back injury.

McDonald said that Cummins had come through a match-like workload in training last week and was ready to play.

"This is something we've done with Pat before with longish layoffs, where we've put some time and effort into rebuilding his body," said McDonald. "He simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells. So, we feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be."

Mitchell Starc, who leads the bowling charts with 18 wickets in the first two Tests, had battled a left side niggle at the Gabba but would be fit for Adelaide, said McDonald.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.