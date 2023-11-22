Couldn't digest India's success in ODI WC: Shami launches SCATHING attack on former Pakistan player

India ended the home ODI World Cup with a crushing six-wicket loss at the hands of Australia on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad. Being asked to bat first, India only managed 240 in 50 overs before Travis Head's 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's 58 not out took Pat Cummins-led Australia past the finish line in 43 overs. Despite having a brilliant run throughout the World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India couldn't win the trophy. Nonetheless, there were several memorable performances from India throughout the edition.

Mohammed Shami, who didn't play in India's first four games, ended with most wickets in the tournament (24). Shami ended with two five-wicket hauls, including a 7 for 57 in the semi-finals. In a recent interaction with PUMA, Shami opened up on Pakistan's former player Hasan Raza's absurd claims against India. During India's dominance in the league stage, Raza had come up with several bizarre claims on India's performance. He alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was giving different balls to India following the pacers' superb show versus England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, etc. Shami had first slammed such claims on Instagram before talking about it once again in the recent interaction.

"I know I can be bitter while speaking the truth but if I don't open my mouth after all this then it won't be right," Shami said in a podcast with PUMA.