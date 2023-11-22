Couldn't digest India's success in ODI WC: Shami launches SCATHING attack on former Pakistan player
Story highlights
Mohammed Shami launched a scathing attack on former Pakistan player Hasan Raza after his absurd claims on Team India following their dominance in the league stage of the ODI World Cup at home.
Mohammed Shami launched a scathing attack on former Pakistan player Hasan Raza after his absurd claims on Team India following their dominance in the league stage of the ODI World Cup at home.
India ended the home ODI World Cup with a crushing six-wicket loss at the hands of Australia on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad. Being asked to bat first, India only managed 240 in 50 overs before Travis Head's 137 and Marnus Labuschagne's 58 not out took Pat Cummins-led Australia past the finish line in 43 overs. Despite having a brilliant run throughout the World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India couldn't win the trophy. Nonetheless, there were several memorable performances from India throughout the edition.
Mohammed Shami, who didn't play in India's first four games, ended with most wickets in the tournament (24). Shami ended with two five-wicket hauls, including a 7 for 57 in the semi-finals. In a recent interaction with PUMA, Shami opened up on Pakistan's former player Hasan Raza's absurd claims against India. During India's dominance in the league stage, Raza had come up with several bizarre claims on India's performance. He alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was giving different balls to India following the pacers' superb show versus England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, etc. Shami had first slammed such claims on Instagram before talking about it once again in the recent interaction.
"I know I can be bitter while speaking the truth but if I don't open my mouth after all this then it won't be right," Shami said in a podcast with PUMA.
trending now
Also read: Gautam Gambhir feels India's timid batting in middle-overs cost them in CWC 2023 final vs Australia
Mohammad Shami thrashed Hasan Raza’s theory of different balls provided by ICC to Indians.pic.twitter.com/c6StMTRTCb— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 21, 2023
Shami further opined, "I'm not jealous of anybody. If you start enjoying the success of others then you can become a better player. I was not playing at the beginning (of the World Cup). Jab khel raha that World Cup, toh 5 wickets liye, 4 wickets aur fir se 5 wickets liye. Kuch Pakistan ke players ko ye baat hajam nahi ho rahi toh main kya karu. Kyuki unke dimaag mein ye hai ki ham best hai. Bhai best woh hota hai jo time per perform kare....aap usme controversy banaya chale ja rahe ho, ki tumhe ball kuchh aur colour ki mil rahi hai..kisi aur company ki mil rahi hai....Sudhar jao yaar. (When I started playing, I picked up five wickets then got four and then another five-for. Some Pakistani players couldn't digest it. They think they are the best. The one who performs at the right time is the best. You are creating controversy for no reason. You are saying we are getting different balls, from different companies and all that. Grow up)."