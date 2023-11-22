Gautam Gambhir feels India's timid batting in middle-overs cost them in CWC 2023 final vs Australia

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels India were not brave enough with the bat in the middle-overs which cost them dearly in the ODI World Cup final loss versus Australia on Nov 19 in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma-led India were asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. They were 82 for 3 after 10 overs but they went into a shell and only managed four boundaries (not even a single six) for the rest of the 40 overs. The middle-overs, from 11 to 40, saw Indian batters hit only two fours and, thus, India ended with 240 in 50 overs, which was eventually chased down by Australia by six wickets in 43 overs.

Thus, Gambhir believes India's timid show with the bat in the middle-overs resulted in their big loss. Speaking to Sportskeeda, the 2011 ODI WC winner said, "It's a double-edged sword. But I have always said this, the most courageous team will go on to win the World Cup. I can understand that you need time to build a partnership but 11 to 40 overs is a very, very long time. Someone should have taken that risk."

Gambhir further pointed out, "I would have actually liked India going really aggressive with their top 6-7 batters even if they had been all out for 150. I would have been fine. But if you feel you can defend 240 in a World Cup final...that is not where you fight. It is either this way or that. Either we go 150 all out or 300. That is where India have lacked. That is where India have not gone on to win ICC tournaments. Rohit should have sent the message before the game that even if I get out we should go aggressive."

Gambhir felt that since Virat Kohli -- who ended with most runs in the 2023 edition (711) -- was playing the role of an anchor, other batters should have been more aggressive. "Kohli has played a role of anchoring the innings, but the rest all should have been aggressive. KL should have gone. What harm would it have caused? We would have been 150 all out. But had we been brave, we could scored 310 and India would have been world champions. This is not the 1990s. 240 is not a good score at all. You need 300-plus totals. India were not brave enough," Gambhir added.