Former India player Suresh Raina shares TWO REASONS for India's defeat in OD WC Final vs Australia

Former India player and 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina says that Pat Cummins' captaincy is something which worked in favor of Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 final vs India. Raina shared his thoughts in his column for the ICC two days after Australia won its sixth 50-over World Cup title.

"What swung the game in Australia’s favour was Pat Cummins’ captaincy," wrote Raina in his column.

"I think Cummins showed real temperament in his captaincy. He changed his bowlers knowing he could put pressure on each India batter even though they were all in such good form. His tactics made all the difference, and his planning and execution was perfect," he added.

Explaining the reasons behind his observation, Raina said: "The way he brought Glenn Maxwell in to the attack to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant catch from Travis Head was very smart.

"Adam Zampa was great too, as was Cummins himself in dismissing Virat Kohli.

"They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning."

Raina, who was a gun fielder during his playing days, also appreciated Australia's fielding and said that it made a difference of 30-40 runs.

"Another big factor was Australia’s fielding, I think they saved 30 to 40 runs," Raina noted.

"From ball one, they were saving a lot of singles and boundaries. There was Travis’ catch and some excellent work in the deep from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne," he added.

The former India player, however, was confident of the team bouncing back and doing well in the future.

"We will see the Indian team doing well again because they know how to reach the latter stages of tournaments now," Raina said.

"It just takes a bit of time to understand how to manage those pressure situations, especially when you’re at home.

"Sometimes when there’s a lot of pressure you can lose your focus, and I think that’s a lesson they will learn from this."