LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WATCH | Brazil police beat Argentina fans with batons during World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, BrazilEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 22, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Brazil police beating fans during Argentina vs Brazil WC qualifier match. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The game eventually started 30 minutes later with a tight security around Argentina fans who cheered as their side won the game. Nicolás Otamendi scored in the second-half for Argentina and it remained the only goal scored in the game.

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on November 22 turned sour with local police and visiting fans clashing ahead of the kick-off. Owing to the clashes, the kick-off was delayed by around 30 minutes before Argentina went on to win the game 1-0.

In a video being circulated on social media, the Brazilian police can be seen hitting the fans with batons. One of the fans was injured so badly that he had to be taken out on a stretcher. The fans can be seen getting back in a corner as the police continues to push them while charging with batons. Have a look at the video (disturbing visuals, user's discretion advised) here:

×

The clash started between the local and visiting fans when the national anthems were being played which prompted the police to go in the visiting fans' area with batons. The fans panicked and responded by throwing seats on the policemen while some ran towards the pitch.

trending now

Argentina footballers were also seen reaching to the stands and asking police to stop violence. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez even tried to jump into the seating area to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.

Their skipper Lionel Messi also asked for calm before leading the players to the dressing room. Messi was apparently seen saying 'we're not playing, we're leaving,' as the players left the pitch.

The game eventually started 30 minutes later with a tight security around Argentina fans who cheered as their side won the game. Nicolás Otamendi scored in the second-half for Argentina and it remained the only goal scored in the game.

The win at Rio's iconic Maracana Stadium leaves Argentina on top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games. Brazil's third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

'We've work to do,' says Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann after defeat vs Austria in friendly

Argentina beat Brazil in World Cup qualifiers after kick-off delayed due to clash between police and fans

FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar ends India's 15-match winning streak with 3-0 win in Bhubaneswar