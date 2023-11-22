WATCH | Brazil police beat Argentina fans with batons during World Cup qualifiers
The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on November 22 turned sour with local police and visiting fans clashing ahead of the kick-off. Owing to the clashes, the kick-off was delayed by around 30 minutes before Argentina went on to win the game 1-0.
In a video being circulated on social media, the Brazilian police can be seen hitting the fans with batons. One of the fans was injured so badly that he had to be taken out on a stretcher. The fans can be seen getting back in a corner as the police continues to push them while charging with batons. Have a look at the video (disturbing visuals, user's discretion advised) here:
Selvageria no Maracanã #brasil #argentina pic.twitter.com/Azz8RKE47p— Igor Rodrigues (@_igorrodrigues) November 22, 2023
The clash started between the local and visiting fans when the national anthems were being played which prompted the police to go in the visiting fans' area with batons. The fans panicked and responded by throwing seats on the policemen while some ran towards the pitch.
Argentina footballers were also seen reaching to the stands and asking police to stop violence. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez even tried to jump into the seating area to confront a baton-wielding Brazilian police officer.
Their skipper Lionel Messi also asked for calm before leading the players to the dressing room. Messi was apparently seen saying 'we're not playing, we're leaving,' as the players left the pitch.
The game eventually started 30 minutes later with a tight security around Argentina fans who cheered as their side won the game. Nicolás Otamendi scored in the second-half for Argentina and it remained the only goal scored in the game.
The win at Rio's iconic Maracana Stadium leaves Argentina on top of the South American qualifying standings with 15 points from six games. Brazil's third defeat of qualifying, meanwhile, leaves the five-time world champions in sixth place with seven points from six games.
(With inputs from agencies)