WATCH | Brazil police beat Argentina fans with batons during World Cup qualifiers

The World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on November 22 turned sour with local police and visiting fans clashing ahead of the kick-off. Owing to the clashes, the kick-off was delayed by around 30 minutes before Argentina went on to win the game 1-0.

In a video being circulated on social media, the Brazilian police can be seen hitting the fans with batons. One of the fans was injured so badly that he had to be taken out on a stretcher. The fans can be seen getting back in a corner as the police continues to push them while charging with batons. Have a look at the video (disturbing visuals, user's discretion advised) here:

The clash started between the local and visiting fans when the national anthems were being played which prompted the police to go in the visiting fans' area with batons. The fans panicked and responded by throwing seats on the policemen while some ran towards the pitch.