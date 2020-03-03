Coronavirus scare: Olympic contract allows postponement within 2020, says Japan minister

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, Japan's Olympics minister said today that Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year.

"The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said.

The Olympics are due to begin on July 24 in Tokyo. However, the coronavirus has clouded the games which is attended by athletes around the world, a nightmare scenario for authorities with countries reporting spate of virus cases.

Seiko Hashimoto however added that Japan's government and host city Tokyo were still committed to hosting the Games with the International Olympic Committee(IOC) the only body which has the right to cancel the games.

The IOC's Thomas Bach said that preparations were still underway for a "successful" Games in Tokyo.

Several sporting events around the world have either been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the spread of the virus.

More than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected in more than 60 countries worldwide.

In Japan, the virus has infected at least 230 people with five people who have died due to the virus.