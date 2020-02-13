Tokyo Olympics CEO calls coronavirus concern 'irresponsible rumours'

Tokyo Olympic organisers have confirmed that the coronavirus outbreak will not affect the Olympic games.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Yoshiro Mori has called the scrapping of the games an "irresponsible rumour" in meeting with top IOC (International Olympic Committee) officials.

"With regards to the coronavirus... there are many irresponsible rumours but I would like to make it clear again that we are not considering postponing or cancelling the games," he said

Tokyo Olympics is set to begin in July. In Japan at least 28 cases of coronavirus have been reported, with four in serious condition in hospital.

Another 174 people, including a quarantine officer, have been infected on a cruise ship floating off the Japanese coast.



The cruise ship with infected people. | AFP

Many sporting events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. These events have either been cancelled or postponed.

The death toll in China's coronavirus leapt to 242 in just one day with over 60,000 infected, China's health ministry said.

Hubei's health commission said another 14,840 new cases were reported in the area. The previous record rise in the toll was 103 on February 10.

In Hubei province, at least 56 million people have been placed under virtual quarantine by Chinese authorities.