/'Congratulations! Immensely proud': PM Modi hails India's stellar medal haul at CWG 2026

India enjoyed a memorable Saturday at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with boxers, judokas and track and field athletes winning 16 medals in total, including eight gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the athletes for their performances and congratulated the medal winners on social media, while wishing them success in the future.

After Preeti won gold in the women’s 54kg boxing event, Modi said, “An outstanding performance by Preeti, winning a Gold in the 54 kgs Women Boxing event. Her performance has been consistent. Congratulations to her. Wishing her continued success in the times ahead."

Following Jasmine Lamboria’s gold in the women’s 57kg boxing event, he wrote, “Congrats to Jasmine Lamboria for winning the Gold in the 57 kg Women’s Boxing event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Her commitment and consistency are clearly reflected in her success. My best wishes to her.”

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Modi also congratulated Sakshi after she won gold in the women’s 51kg boxing event, saying, “A prestigious Gold for Sakshi in the Women’s 51 kg Boxing event! Congratulations to her on a commanding performance and a decisive victory. May she continue to scale greater heights!”

For Priya Ghangas, who secured gold in the women’s 60kg boxing category, Modi said, “Priya Ghangas brings home a glorious Gold in the Women’s 60 kg Boxing event! It reflects her remarkable skill and mental strength. Congratulations to her. My best wishes for her upcoming endeavours.”

He also praised Arundhati Choudhary for winning gold in the women’s 70kg boxing event, posting, “Arundhati Choudhary scripts history with a brilliant Gold in the Women’s 70 kg Boxing event at the Glasgow Games! She displayed technical excellence and unwavering confidence. Congratulations to her. Wishing her many more successes in the years ahead."

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Modi congratulated Sachin Siwach as well after his gold medal in the men’s 60kg boxing event. He said, “Sachin Siwach strikes Gold at Glasgow! Congrats to him for the success in the Men’s 60 kg Boxing event. He will motivate several young boxers. All the best for his endeavours ahead. May he always make India proud.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted Soman Rana’s historic achievement in para athletics. He wrote, “History made by Soman Rana! Congratulations to him on clinching the Gold Medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event. With this exceptional triumph, he has secured India’s first-ever Commonwealth Gold in this event. His focus and unwavering determination were evident throughout the competition. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Among the silver medallists, Modi congratulated Praveen Chithravel after he won silver in the men’s triple jump and recorded the best jump of his career.

“Delighted that Praveen Chithravel has won a Silver Medal in the Men’s Triple Jump event at the 2026 CWG and also registered a best jump of his sporting journey. Congratulations to him. Wishing him every success in the journey ahead,” Modi posted.

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He also praised Shubham Juyal for his silver medal in the men’s shot put F57 event, saying, “Immensely proud of Shubham Juyal for bringing home a Silver Medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games. His powerful technique and commitment to the sport are admirable. May this feat propel him towards even greater accomplishments in his subsequent endeavours.”

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam won silver in the men’s 55kg boxing event. Congratulating him, Modi said, “Congratulations to Jadumani Singh Mandengbam on winning a Silver Medal in the Men’s 55 kg Boxing event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. His success is powered by his courage, discipline and perseverance. All the best for the endeavours ahead,”

For Lovlina Borgohain, who secured silver in the women’s 75kg boxing event, Modi wrote, “Proud of Lovlina Borgohain for winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 75 kg Boxing event! She displayed great skill throughout her games. Congratulations to her. Her dedication and consistency continue to inspire athletes across the nation.”