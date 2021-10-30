Christian Eriksen cannot play for Inter Milan this season as a result of the cardiac arrest

After Inter Milan said in a statement that Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020 and the Serie A club is open to letting the Danish midfielder leave, his agent has said that the player is in "good shape".

In one of the most shocking events in sporting history, Eriksen suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during his country's opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Eriksen later had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

"With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season," the club wrote in a statement on Thursday.

"Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity."

After the club's statement, his agent Martin Schoots told Goal, "The statement is a message from the company FC Internazionale Milano SpA to its shareholders."

He added, "Every player has a book value. And since Christian is a contracted player of the club, technically he still has a book value. That's all it says, it's an accounting issue and it has not so much to do with Christian himself."

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation's technical-scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

